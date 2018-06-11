Sign Up for London Institute of Photography’s New Events During SHOW

Opening on Thursday 28 June at 6.30pm the annual LIoP Show features an exhibition of their students’ best work at the exclusive London Institute of Photography gallery space alongside a series of unmissable talks and workshops by renowned photography professionals. Places are extremely limited so use the links below to book your place for each event before they fill up.

SATURDAY 30 JUNE

WORKSHOP

10.30 – 15.30





This hands-on day session by Rhiannon Adam explores the ways in which the unique chemistry of the Polaroid photograph can be manipulated to become a unique piece of art. Rhiannon will take you through the different types of films and cameras, from the cameras of the 70s through to the latest digital/analogue hybrids. We will then move on to manipulation methods like emulsion lifting, roller obstruction, masks, filters, multiple exposures, hand development, pod injection, and more!

Rhiannon will be on hand to answer any technical and creative queries. Whether you are a seasoned Polaroid shooter, or completely new to the medium, this workshop allows you the creative space and support to hone your existing skills and learn new ones.

No experience necessary, all materials provided. If you have a camera of your own, do bring it along. All participants will leave with a piece of work to take home.

PORTFOLIO REVIEWS

11.00 – 16.00

Head of the London Institute of Photography, Holger Pooten has over 20 years of professional and 5 years of teaching experience on an academic level a major player in the photography world. Holger holds an MA Photography degree from the renowned London College of Communication. His work has won numerous awards and is represented by agents worldwide. Recent commissions include work for Nikon, BMW, Nestle, The Guardian, Der Spiegel, Nike and Adidas.

Karen McQuaid is Curator at The Photographers’ Gallery and has been in post since 2009, having previously worked on the talks programme at the Gallery. She has curated exhibitions including ‘Jim Goldberg, Open See’ (2009) which won the artist the Deutsche Börse Photography Prize 2010; ‘Fiona Tan, Vox Populi London’ which included a publication with BookWorks (2012); ‘Claire Aho, Studio Works’ editing the publication ‘Cotton Rhapsody’ (2013); and ‘Andy Warhol, Photographs: 1976 – 1987’ (2014).

She co-curated Geraldo de Barros ‘What Remains’ (2013) with the Musee d’Elysee, Lausanne, and has also facilitated a number of artist projects. In Autumn 2014, she worked alongside Lorenzo Vitturi to curate ‘Dalston Anatomy’ at The Photographers’ Gallery. She regularly writes for international arts publications and institutions, and guest lectures across the UK.

She has curated exhibitions at The Moscow House of Photography and the National Gallery of Kosovo.

Harry Borden is one of the UK’s finest portrait photographers and his work has appeared in many of the world’s foremost publications including The New Yorker, Vogue and Time. He won prizes at the World Press Photo awards (1997 and 1999) and was a judge in the contest in 2010 and 2011. In 2005 he had his first solo show at the National Portrait Gallery in London and the organisation currently have 116 of his prints in their archive. In 2014 he was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal Photographic Society. In January 2017, his book ‘Survivor: A Portrait of the Survivors of the Holocaust’, was published by Octopus. Alain de Botton declared it, “A masterpiece and deeply moving” and Martin Parr said, “”something really to behold, a substantial project of some real depth and authority. By flicking through the pages you can sense the amount of research, patience and hard work that has been invested. The portraits, as always with Borden are simple, effective and very telling.”

Diane Smyth is the digital editor of the British Journal of Photography, in charge of shaping its content on bjp-online.com and via social media. Before taking this role she worked on the print version of BJP for over a decade, interviewing Wolfgang Tillmans, Juergen Teller, Thomas Struth and many more, and editing issues focusing on everything from food to wealth. Diane has also written for titles such as Creative Review, Aperture, Foam, Photomonitor, The Philosophy of Photography, The Guardian and The Sunday Times, and has curated three exhibtions – Paper, Rock, Scissors: The Constructed Image in New British Photography at the Flash Forward Festival in Toronto in 2010; six shows in the Narrative and Narrative Forms edition of the Lianzhou International Foto Festival in 2012; and We Want More: Image-Making and Music in the 21st Century at The Photographers’ Gallery in 2015.

TALKS

19.00 – 21.00

SUNDAY 1 JULY

19.00 – 21.00

Metz + Racine is an established photographic partnership between Barbara Metz and Eve Racine. Formed in 2000, they have since established their reputation as pioneering and innovative image makers. Their refined eye and ‘playful brilliance’ reveal the elegant, unconventional and secret lives of inanimate objects. Metz + Racine create poetic, visionary and beautiful imagery for a wide range of luxury, fashion, commercial and editorial clients.

Clients include: Chanel, Dior, Farfetch, Hermès, Krug, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton, Nars, Paco Rabanne, Selfridges, Swarovski

LIoP Show will take place at Shop 11, Dray Walk (off Brick Lane), London E1 6QL

Gallery Opening Times:

29 June – 2 July 2017

11am – 6pm

Free admission